"Love Actually" will always be a Christmas favorite! Rodrigo Santoro chats with Access Hollywood hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about the lasting impact of the hit holiday movie. Rodrigo also shares the craziest fan reaction he has ever experienced surrounding the 2003 classic's storyline. Plus, the actor shares what fans can expect from his new Hulu show, "Reprisal," which debuts on Dec. 6.

