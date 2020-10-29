Also available on the nbc app

"Love Actually" child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster may be all grown up, but his face hasn't changed a bit! The 30-year-old actor turned heads in London as he hit the red carpet with girlfriend Gzi Wisdom for the premiere of the David Bowie biopic "Stardust." Judging by the photos, it seems as if not one day has passed since 13-year-old Thomas got his big break opposite Liam Neeson in the 2003 romantic comedy. Nearly two decades later, the former child star still boasts the same boyish good looks from his teenage days!

Appearing: