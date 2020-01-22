Also available on the NBC app

Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is a total heartbreaker! The One Direction alum's little boy bared a striking resemblance to his famous dad as he rang in his fourth birthday with the sweetest celebration. Freddie's mom, Briana Jungwirth, took to Instagram to share a snap and her Louis' young child, who appears to have inherited the musician's eyes and button nose! In the pic, the tot posed with a big grin on his face as he patiently waited to blow out the candles on his special cupcake!

Appearing: