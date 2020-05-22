Also available on the NBC app

Lori Vallow is currently jailed in Idaho on a $1 million bond on child neglect and desertion charges. This is all in connection with the disappearance of her two children who have not been seen since September. In a new development, a 2019 interview with her now-deceased ex-husband, Charles Vallow, has just been unearthed. Access legal expert Alison Triessl analyzes the footage, which was obtained by ABC News.

Available until 05/28/20

Appearing: