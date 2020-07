Also available on the NBC app

The FBI has released a never-before-seen image of JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, that shows the children smiling in the days leading up to their deaths. The image comes after authorities discovered the siblings’ bodies buried on Chad Daybell’s property. Chad and the children’s mother Lori Vallow have not yet been charged in direct connection to the deaths of Tylee or JJ.

