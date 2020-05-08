Also available on the nbc app

Lori Vallow is facing charges of felony abandonment in the disappearance of her two children, who haven't been seen since last fall. Now, Fox 10 in Phoenix claims they have emails between Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell sent a year ago, where Daybell allegedly tells her he believes one of her children is a dark spirit. Access legal expert Alison Triessl explains how this could impact the trial. Access has not independently verified the authenticity of the emails and requests for comment from Daybell and Vallow's attorneys have not yet been answered.

