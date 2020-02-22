Lori Vallow, Mom Of Missing Idaho Kids, Arrested In Hawaii

Also available on the NBC app

An arrest has been made in the case of two missing Idaho children whose mother was found living in Hawaii while police investigated her kids' disappearance. That mother, Lori Vallow, has been arrested on felony child desertion charges, and a Kaua'i judge has denied Lori's attorney's request for her $5 million bail to be reduced to $10,000 until her March 2 extradition hearing. Lori's children have not been seen since September. Police are also investigating deaths in Lori and her new husband Chad Daybell's families, but neither Lori or Chad have been named as suspects in those cases. Access Hollywood breaks down the entire timeline of events that lead to Lori's arrest.

