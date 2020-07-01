Also available on the nbc app

Lori Vallow appeared to wipe away tears in her initial court appearance for new charges brought against her. As Madison County Judge Faren Eddins asked Vallow whether she understood the charges against her, the 47-year-old appeared to get choked up and later seemingly blotted away tears. Vallow is being charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence in relation to the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 17, and JJ Vallow, 7.

