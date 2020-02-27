Also available on the NBC app

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s legal team is claiming that evidence released by the prosecution yesterday completely exonerates the two from charges related to the college admissions scandal. The 55-year-old actress and her designer husband are accused of paying $500,000 to William “Rick” Singer to falsely designate their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella as recruits on the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport. The couple have both maintained their innocence in all the charges filed against them. Now, documents produced from Rick’s phone appear to show claim the FBI’s attempts to pressure him into lying about what he told his clients.

