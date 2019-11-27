Lori Loughlin's Lawyers Are 'Grilling' Her In Mock Trials Ahead Of Court Appearance (Report)

Also available on the NBC app

Lori Loughlin is prepping for her appearance in court. US Weekly reports the actress has been having frequent sessions with her lawyers as she prepares to defend herself in the college admissions scandal. "Lori has been meeting with her lawyers for days at a time," a source said. "It's her full-time job and she is very involved in her defense." The "Full House" alum has also been undergoing "grueling" mock trials ahead of her day in court.

