Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli is hoping to be released from prison early. In an emergency motion obtained by Access Hollywood, the fashion designer's legal team asked that a judge modify his five-month sentence behind bars and allow him to serve the remainder of his term in home confinement. The document cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as Giannulli's 56 days in solitary quarantine as "extraordinary and compelling reasons" for the court to grant the request. The 57-year-old has reportedly been struggling with the conditions in prison since November 2020 when he surrendered to authorities in Southern California for his role in the college admissions scandal.

