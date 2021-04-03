Also available on the nbc app

Lori Loughlin has received an early Easter gift. The “Fuller House” star’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has reportedly been released from prison. According to multiple outlets, the fashion designer left the federal correctional institution in Lompoc, Calif., where he’d been serving a five-month sentence for his involvement in the college admissions scandal. Representatives for the 57-year-old did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Access Hollywood.

