Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Joked About USC Admissions Process In Emails

Lori Loughlin's husband allegedly turned down a USC admin's offer to help "flag" his daughter Isabella's application and then allegedly joked about it with his wife, according to newly released emails that were obtained by Access Hollywood. USC issued a statement to NBC News saying, "What was being offered to the Giannulli's was neither special nor unique. Tours, classroom visits and meetings are routinely offered. The primary purpose of a flag is to be able to track the outcome of the admission review process. It is not a substitute for otherwise being qualified for admission to USC." Access Hollywood has reached out to Loughlin and Gianulli's attorney for comment.

