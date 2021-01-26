Also available on the nbc app

Mossimo Giannulli will not be getting out of prison early. In a memorandum obtained by Access Hollywood, a federal judge has denied the fashion designer's bid to be let out of prison ahead of his expected April release and serve the rest of his five-month sentence from home. Earlier in January, Giannulli's attorneys filed an emergency motion for compassionate release amid the pandemic, citing "harsh prison conditions imposed by the [Bureau of Prisons] to prevent the spread of COVID-19" and Giannulli's 56-day isolation.

Appearing: