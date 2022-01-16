Also available on the nbc app

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's home was burglarized earlier this month, Access Hollywood confirms. A rep for Loughlin told Access on Saturday that the couple was not home at the time of the incident. Though the rep said they do not know how much the stolen items were worth, multiple outlets report that police have estimated $1 million in jewelry was taken. Access Hollywood has reached out to the Los AAngeles County Sheriff's Department for comment.

Appearing:

S0 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution