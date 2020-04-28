Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli have a furry new friend! The sisters shared sweet pictures to their Instagram stories which show Olivia cozied up next to an adorable puppy, who seems to be keeping the siblings company as they spend time at home during quarantine. Olivia’s pic is a rare glimpse into how she is spending her time during self-isolation. The aspiring social media influencer has been relatively silent on her channels while parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are still in the midst of the court case dealing with their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

