The fallout from Lori Loughlin's alleged role in the college admissions scandal continues. The "Fuller House" alum's daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, were kicked out of their sorority at USC, according to Us Weekly. Neither sister nor Kappa Kappa Gamma has commented publicly on the reports, but Olivia and Bella both recently broke months of social media silence to wish their famous mom a happy birthday.

