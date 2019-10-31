Also available on the nbc app

Could Lori Loughlin's daughters be charged in the college admissions scandal? According to a legal expert, maybe so. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani talked with People and says that Olivia Jade and Isabella could be charged as defendants. "At a minimum the daughters will be witnesses in a trial against their parents, but they could also be charged as defendants," Rahmani said. "The government has made it clear that they are going to keep increasing pressure on both Lori and Mossimo by not pleading, Lori and Mossimo are exposing their children to being charged."

