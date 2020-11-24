Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli are reportedly having a tough time with both of their parents in prison for their involvement in the college admissions scandal. On Nov. 19, their father, Mossimo Giannulli, began serving his five-month sentence at a federal facility in Lompoc, Calif., weeks after their mother, Lori Loughlin, started her two-month sentence at a Dublin, Calif., prison. A source close to the "Full House" star told People magazine, "It's just a nightmare for them. They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting."

