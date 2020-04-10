Also available on the NBC app

The college admissions scandal just took another dramatic turn for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Photos included in new court documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Thursday allegedly show the couple's daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, posing on indoor rowing machines. Prosecutors claim the pictures were used to get the sisters admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, despite neither girl having ever rowed competitively. Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty to charges including fraud and money laundering, and face up to 50 years in prison each, in addition to millions in potential fines, if convicted.

