Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Looks Like Her Twin In Sultry New Photo

Like mother, like daughter! Olivia Jade Giannulli proved once again she’s mom Lori Loughlin’s twin. The YouTube sensation showed off just how much of her mom’s looks she inherited, channeling the former “Full House” star in a sultry new photo on Instagram. Olivia posed in a burgundy bikini with wet hair and long bangs, showing off the signature high cheekbones and honey-colored hair she and her mom are known for. The 21-year-old played coy about the look with a cheeky caption, writing, “Can’t really see you but it’s OK.”

