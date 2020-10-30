Also available on the nbc app

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Bella has made her acting debut. The 22-year-old starred in Griff Clawson’s new music video, “Chasing Highs” as a love interest in what appeared to be a zombie inspired romance. Her acting gig comes just two months since Bella and her sister Olivia Jade’s mom and dad Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced for their role in the college admissions scandal after they plead guilty in May. The couple paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, despite neither girl having ever participated in the sport. Bella and Olivia have not been charged with any crimes.

