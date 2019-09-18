Lori Loughlin's Daughter Bella Giannulli Celebrates 21st Birthday Amid College Admissions Scandal

Also available on the NBC app

Lori Loughlin's eldest daughter just hit a special milestone. Bella Giannulli turned 21 on Sept. 16, and she took to Instagram a day later to express her gratitude for all the birthday love. Fellow celeb kids Amelia Gray Hamlin and Neriah Fisher wished Bella well in the comment section. The former USC student's big day came just six months after her news broke that her parents allegedly paid a bribe to pass both her and sister Olivia Jade off as crew recruits to get them admitted into the university. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

