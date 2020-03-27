Also available on the NBC app

Could Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli be facing a major break in the college admissions scandal? Lawyers for the couple and 12 other parents filed a motion to dismiss the case against their clients on claims of "extraordinary" government misconduct, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. Judge Nathaniel Gorton gave the U.S. Attorney’s Office until March 27 to respond to the allegations. Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty and face trial in October.

