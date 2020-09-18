Also available on the nbc app

Lori Loughlin's jail time may seem like it could be more like adult summer camp. A judge signed off on the actress' request to serve her prison sentence at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, per NBC News. And it looks like the "Satellite Camp" isn't too shabby! According to the facilities' inmate handbook, the camp offers a variety of activities, including, yoga, pilates, and music lessons.

