Lori Loughlin Will Get 'Hammered' With Jail Time If Convicted, Legal Expert Says

Criminal defense attorney, Alison Triessl, breaks down the latest developments in the "Varsity Blues" case with Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans. The legal expert explains why she thinks Lori Loughlin will get "hammered" with jail time if she is convicted for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. Plus, Alison shares her legal insight on Cuba Gooding Jr.'s groping case.

