Lori Loughlin Urged Daughters To Do Better In High School, According To Court Docs

Bindi Irwin And Fiancé Chandler Powell’s Love Story: ‘We Were Just Meant For Each Other’ (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/19/19
Lori Loughlin urged her daughters to do better in high school, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The new documents claim that the actress instructed Olivia Jade and Isabella to improve academically at the same time she and husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly entered into a scheme to get their two girls admitted to the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.