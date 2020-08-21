Also available on the NBC app

Lori Loughlin is headed to prison. The former "Full House" star was sentenced to two months behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal, Access Hollywood confirmed on Friday. In addition, the actress must pay a $150,000 fine, complete 100 hours of community service and be under two years' supervised release. The latest development for the 56-year-old's legal saga comes just hours after her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, received a five-month sentence and orders to pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service. In May, the couple pleaded guilty to respective conspiracy and fraud charges stemming from allegations they paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, despite neither girl having ever participated in the sport.

Appearing: