Lori Loughlin has doubled down with another not guilty plea in the college admissions scandal. The latest charge against Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. They have also waived their rights to appear at their next arraignment. Access Hollywood legal expert Alison Triessl shares her take on the latest development in their case.

