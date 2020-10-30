Also available on the nbc app

Lori Loughlin has reported to prison to begin her sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. Access Hollywood confirmed the former "Full House" star turned herself into authorities on Oct. 30 and is now in custody at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. In August, the 56-year-old actress was sentenced to two months behind bars after pleading guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. In addition to paying a $150,000 fine, she is also required to complete 100 hours of community service.

