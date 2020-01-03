Also available on the nbc app

Lori Loughlin is reportedly preparing for the possibility that her legal battle could end up with her serving prison time. A People source says that Loughlin has hired an expert "who is advising her what to do in case she loses her case and goes to prison" and "help her learn the ropes." Still, they said that Loughlin doesn't think "she's going to lose her case" and is merely planning for "all contingencies." Access Hollywood has reached out to Loughlin's attorney for comment.

