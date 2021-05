Also available on the nbc app

On Aug. 21, Lori Loughlin she received a two-month sentence for her part in the college admission scandal and made a tearful apology in court. Meanwhile, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got a five-month sentence. Access legal expert Alison Triessl breaks down everything you need to know about the sentencing and what comes next for the couple.

Appearing: