Are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli headed south of the border? The former “Full House” star and her fashion designer husband have reportedly asked a judge for permission to travel to Mexico while on probation following their respective prison releases. According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets this week, the couple filed a request to spend five days at a resort in San Jose Del Cabo with family in June. In May 2020, the couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges in after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Rose into USC as fake rowing recruits. Loughlin spent two months behind bars before her release in December, while Giannulli left prison two weeks early in April and reportedly spent the remainder of his five-month sentence in home confinement.

