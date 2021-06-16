Also available on the nbc app

Talk about a star-studded graduation present! Lori Loughlin, Mark Wahlberg, and Bob Saget are just some of the celebs who recorded themselves congratulating a girl named Faith for graduating high school. The lucky graduate posted the video on TikTok which features a slew of celebs like Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Jonathan Groff and more. This is the first on-camera appearance from the “Full House” actress since being released from prison in December following her role in the college admission scandal. Her former co-star Bob Saget also wished Faith well wishes.

Appearing: