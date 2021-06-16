Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Lori Loughlin Joins Mark Wahlberg And Bob Saget In Star-Studded Graduation Surprise Video

CLIP06/16/21
Also available on the nbc app

Talk about a star-studded graduation present! Lori Loughlin, Mark Wahlberg, and Bob Saget are just some of the celebs who recorded themselves congratulating a girl named Faith for graduating high school. The lucky graduate posted the video on TikTok which features a slew of celebs like Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Jonathan Groff and more. This is the first on-camera appearance from the “Full House” actress since being released from prison in December following her role in the college admission scandal. Her former co-star Bob Saget also wished Faith well wishes.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, lori loughlin, Mark Wahlberg, ob Sagett, 2021 Graduation, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Jonathan Groff
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.