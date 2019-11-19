Lori Loughlin Is 'Doing As Good As Possible' As 'Fuller House' Co-Star Gives Update

Also available on the NBC app

Andrea Barber is standing by castmate and friend Lori Loughlin. The "Fuller House" star gushed to People about the disgraced actress, who's facing prison time for her alleged role in the nationwide college admissions scandal. "She's one of the sweetest, kindest and most down-to-earth people I've ever met," Andrea said. "I love her, I love her unconditionally. She's just a sweetheart and she'll always be family to me."

Appearing: