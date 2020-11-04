Also available on the nbc app

Lori Loughlin is reportedly having trouble adjusting to prison life. The former "Fuller House" star surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Oct. 30, where she began serving a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. Sources tell Us Weekly that it's already been a tough transition for Loughlin, with one insider saying the actress is a "wreck" and fearful that something could "go horribly wrong" during her stay behind bars. Another source shared with the mag that Loughlin went into prison feeling "strong" with the support of loved ones helping lift her spirits, but the first few days have been "daunting."

