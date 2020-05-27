Also available on the NBC app

It's going to be a cruel summer for Lori Loughlin. The "Full House" star and husband Mossimo Giannulli will have to wait three more months for a judge to approve their plea deal in the college admissions scandal. The couple's sentencing date has been set for August 21 in Boston. On May 22, the "When Calls the Heart" actress pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Meanwhile, her fashion designer husband pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Pending a judge's approval, they've both agreed to serve prison time, pay substantial fines and do community service under the terms of their plea.

