Lori Loughlin is reportedly finishing up the 100 hours of community service ordered by the court for her role in the college admissions scandal. According to US Weekly, "Lori is due to complete her community service hours this week. She's been working with children who have learning disabilities and has found it very fulfilling." A separate source told the outlet that the "Full House" alum has also been spending time with the Project Angel Food organization in Los Angeles, noting that she has been "going above and beyond the hours that she is required to do."

