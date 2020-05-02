Also available on the nbc app

Criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl is breaking down the latest on Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli case in the college admissions scandal. Alison joined Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez and Scott Evans on Access Daily which is currently filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alison discusses why Lori Loughlin wants her case dismissed after notes from Rick Singer’s iPhone revealed that investigators allegedly pressured him to lie. The couple have always maintained their innocence and denies all allegations.

Appearing: