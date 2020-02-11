Also available on the NBC app

Federal prosecutors involved in the college admission scandal just released what they say is a fake student profile, which appears to have been created to help get Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's youngest daughter, Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California. The court filing does not allege that the then-teen drafted the document herself. Instead, federal prosecutors suggest the profile was created by USC's athletic department as part of a scheme to help Olivia gain admission to the university.

