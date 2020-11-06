Also available on the nbc app

Lori Loughlin might be home for the holidays. The former "Fuller House" star surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Oct. 30, where she began serving a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. She is set to be released Dec. 27, per the Federal Bureau of Prisons, but because her release date lands on a Sunday there is a possibility she might be able to head home for Christmas.

