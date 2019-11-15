Main Content

Lori Loughlin Being Fired From 'Fuller House' Left A 'Hole' In Co-Star Andrea Barber’s Heart

Lori Loughlin is being missed by her "Fuller House" fam. Andrea Barber spoke to US Weekly on their "Watch With Us" podcast about her former co-star's firing from the Netflix series. "It's very sad. she was a big part of 'Fuller House'," she said. "She wasn't in every episode, but her presence was definitely felt." Loughlin didn't return to the series following her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. The star and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella into USC.

