Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty for their alleged roles in the college admissions scandal, according to documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The “Full House” actress has agreed to a plea deal that includes two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and two years of supervised release plus 100 hours of community service. Her husband has agreed to a five month prison sentence alongside a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release, plus 250 hours of community service. Lori is set to appear in court on May 22.

