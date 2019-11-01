Lori Loughlin And Husband To Plead Not Guilty For New Charge In College Admissions Scandal

Also available on the NBC app

Lori Loughlin is going to fight new charges against her in the college admission scandal. She plans to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The docs also state that she is waiving her right to appear in court for the arraignment. Her husband Mossimo Giannulli also filed docs saying he plans to plead not guilty to the charges and will waive his right to appear in the arraignment, according to the court documents obtained by Access Hollywood.

