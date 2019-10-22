Lori Loughlin And Husband Face New Bribery Charge In College Admissions Scandal

Also available on the NBC app

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's legal woes are far from over. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the couple and nine others have been charged with conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Prosecutors allege the defendants bribed employees of the University of Southern California to facilitate their children's admission. Loughlin and Giannulli previously faced up to 40 years behind bars for mail and wire fraud as well as honest services mail and wire fraud. They have both pleaded not guilty to the original charges.

