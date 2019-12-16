Also available on the NBC app

Lori Loughlin isn't backing down in the college admissions scandal. The actress' attorney filed court documents claiming evidence that could be used to strengthen her and husband Mossimo Giannulli's case is being withheld by the prosecution because it was deemed irrelevant and immaterial. Loughlin's defense team hopes to show that she and her husband didn't know their donations would be used as bribes. The couple is accused of paying $500K to William "Rick" Singer to falsely designate their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella as recruits on the University of Southern California crew team.

