Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Lori Loughlin Accuses Prosecutors Of Concealing Evidence In College Admissions Case

CLIP12/16/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Lori Loughlin isn't backing down in the college admissions scandal. The actress' attorney filed court documents claiming evidence that could be used to strengthen her and husband Mossimo Giannulli's case is being withheld by the prosecution because it was deemed irrelevant and immaterial. Loughlin's defense team hopes to show that she and her husband didn't know their donations would be used as bribes. The couple is accused of paying $500K to William "Rick" Singer to falsely designate their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella as recruits on the University of Southern California crew team.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, lori loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, olivia jade giannulli, isabella giannulli, Celebrity news, Crime, college admissions scandal, legal
S20191 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

How Lizzo, Taraji P. Henson & Gabrielle Union Are Changing The Game
CLIP 03/28/20
Father Changes His Story About Killing His Son 17 Years After Wife's Death
CLIP 03/28/20
Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Expecting A Baby!
CLIP 03/05/20
Ed Helms Wouldn’t Be Down For 'Hangover 4': It 'Ran Its Course'
CLIP 03/04/20
Robert Durst Murder Trial Has Begun: All The Details
CLIP 03/04/20
Nikki Bella Shows Off 'Huge' Pregnancy Boobs & Gray Hairs: I'm 'Freaking Out'
CLIP 03/04/20
Luke Perry's Rise To Fame: From '90210' Heartthrob To 'Riverdale' Dad
CLIP 03/04/20
Olivia Jade Crushes Intense Gym Workout With Celebrity Trainer
CLIP 03/04/20
Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias Are Each Taking Their Kids On Tour (Exclusive)
CLIP 03/04/20
Kate Middleton Debuts One Of Her Shortest Haircuts Ever
CLIP 03/04/20
'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Shares First Look At Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile
CLIP 03/04/20
'Supergirl’s’ Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Announce Pregnancy
CLIP 03/04/20
Ian Ziering Remembers Luke Perry One Year After His Death
CLIP 03/04/20
Is Britney Spears Quitting Music? Son Jayden Thinks She Might
CLIP 03/04/20
Fab Morvan Teases Possible Milli Vanilli Movie: 'I've Been Waiting For A Long Time'
CLIP 03/04/20
'Love Is Blind': Lauren & Cameron Are 'Surprised' Giannina & Damian Are Dating
CLIP 03/04/20
Kim Kardashian Is Back At The White House With Women Trump Freed From Prison
CLIP 03/04/20
'Love Is Blind': Lauren & Cameron Were Shocked At Jessica Giving Her Dog Wine
CLIP 03/04/20
Sean Paul Reflects On Working With Beyoncé 17 Years Ago
CLIP 03/04/20
Alex Trebek Marks Cancer Milestone With Brutally Honest Update
CLIP 03/04/20
Billy Porter Proclaims ‘Magic Has No Gender’ For Reimagined ‘Cinderella’ Fairy Godmother Role
CLIP 03/04/20
Pregnant Nikki & Brie Bella Are 'Terrified' Of Coronavirus
CLIP 03/04/20
Is Trisha Paytas Really Quitting YouTube?
CLIP 03/04/20
Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Interrupts Coronavirus Meeting: 'This Is Why I Make Music'
CLIP 03/04/20
Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Compare Their Parenting To 'Full House'
CLIP 03/04/20
Kate Middleton And Prince William Cook Soup And Cookies With Kids In Ireland
CLIP 03/04/20
The Queen Has Cheeky Reaction To Prince William's Pub Quip About Her
CLIP 03/04/20
Did This Husband Really Kill His Wife? 'Reasonable Doubt' Investigates
CLIP 03/03/20
Princess Beatrice Will Get New Title After Royal Wedding
CLIP 03/03/20
Samuel L. Jackson On Why 'The Banker' Is So Important
CLIP 03/03/20
Timothy Hutton Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Actress In 1983 Which He Denies
CLIP 03/03/20
Oprah Inspires A Man On His 160-Pound Weight Loss Transformation
CLIP 03/03/20
Vanessa Marquez: Body Cam Video Of 'ER' Star's Shooting Death Released
CLIP 03/03/20
Billy Porter Reacts To His Wildest Style Moments Of The Year
CLIP 03/03/20
Kate Middleton Sips Guinness With Prince William On Ireland Tour
CLIP 03/03/20
Mindy Kaling, Jessica Biel & More Encourage Fans To Vote On Super Tuesday: 'I Did It, So Can You'
CLIP 03/03/20
Justin Timberlake Calls Jessica Biel The Love Of His Life In Birthday Post: 'I Adore You'
CLIP 03/03/20
'Bachelor' Alums Kendall Long & Joe Amabile Still Talk & Are 'Amicable' Following Split
CLIP 03/03/20
'The Bachelor: Women Tell All': Are Ashley I. & Kendall Long Team Tammy?
CLIP 03/03/20
Queen Elizabeth Wears Gloves To Palace Ceremony For First Time In Decades Amid Coronavirus
CLIP 03/03/20
'New Amsterdam's' Jocko Sims Shares Eric Dane's Strange Advice For Playing A TV Doctor
CLIP 03/03/20
Ron Livingston Reflects On Iconic ‘Sex & The City’ Line ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’
CLIP 03/03/20
Freddie Highmore Reflects On Filming 'Charlie & The Chocolate Factory' With Johnny Depp 15 Years Ago
CLIP 03/03/20
Carrie Underwood, Miley Cyrus And More Stars Share Heartbreak Over The Deadly Nashville Tornado
CLIP 03/03/20
'Stranger Things 4’ Table Read Gets Underway With Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, And More
CLIP 03/03/20
Sophie Turner Thought Joe Jonas Would Be A 'D**k' On Their First Date
CLIP 03/03/20
Rachel Lindsay Praised For Exposing ‘Graphic’ And ‘Explicit’ Bullying Of ‘Bachelor’ Contestants
CLIP 03/03/20
Kate Middleton Stuns In Green For Ireland Trip With Prince William
CLIP 03/03/20
Alayah Sets The Record Straight On Dramatic 'Bachelor' Stint: 'I Am Not A Liar'
CLIP 03/03/20
Sydney Hightower Calls Out 'Ridiculous' Hannah Brown Beef Speculation: 'People Are Wild'
CLIP 03/03/20
Tyler Cameron Mourns Mom's Death Days After Her Sudden Hospitalization
CLIP 03/02/20
Peter Weber's Feelings Changed Watching 'Bachelor' Back: 'There Is Only So Much I See'
CLIP 03/02/20
Watch Janina Gavankar Get Red Carpet Ready For 'The Way Back' Premiere
CLIP 03/02/20
Chris Harrison Says He's 'Not Against' Getting Married Again
CLIP 03/02/20
'Abducted In Plain Sight': Podcast Uncovers New Details On Jan Broberg Case
CLIP 03/02/20
'Bachelor' Villain Tammy Promises She's 'Not A Malicious Person'
CLIP 03/02/20
James Lipton's Best 'Inside The Actors Studio' Moments
CLIP 03/02/20
'The Voice's' Toneisha Harris On Her Emotional Journey & 'Crazy' 4-Chair Turn
CLIP 03/02/20
Victoria Beckham & Son Brooklyn Cheer On David Beckham's New Soccer Club
CLIP 03/02/20
Harry Styles Jokes He'd Be 'A Virgin' If He Weren't A Musician
CLIP 03/02/20
North West Performs Solo Rap At Kanye West's Yeezy Fashion Show
CLIP 03/02/20
Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Retires From NYPD
CLIP 03/02/20
James Lipton Dead At 93
CLIP 03/02/20
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Ride Horses On The Beach For Romantic Getaway
CLIP 03/02/20
Chris Harrison Asks Dr. Oz The Secret To Fantasy Suite Thrills Without The Blue Pills
CLIP 03/02/20
Clare Crawley's Ex Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Thinks She'll Be The Best 'Bachelorette'
CLIP 03/02/20
Janina Gavankar's BFF Meghan Markle Knows ‘Everything’ About Her New Man (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 03/02/20
'Judge Judy' Is Ending After 25 Years But She Has New TV Plans
CLIP 03/02/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Son Archie Will Remain In Canada During U.K. Trip (Report)
CLIP 03/02/20
Jennifer Lopez Confesses Why She’s In No 'Rush' To Marry Alex Rodriguez
CLIP 03/02/20
Clare Crawley Is The New ‘Bachelorette’
CLIP 03/02/20
Da’Vinchi Brought Good Luck Charms To ‘The Way Back’ Red Carpet For His First Feature Film Premiere
CLIP 03/02/20
Ben Affleck’s Life Right Now Is All About Being A Dad: ‘That’s The Most Important Thing To Me’
CLIP 03/02/20
Watch Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Shoot Hoops & Crack Jokes On The 'Good Will Hunting' Set
CLIP 02/28/20
'Friends' Star Aisha Tyler Reveals If She'd Date Ross Or Joey In Real Life
CLIP 02/28/20
Hilary Duff Calls Confronting Man Taking Photos At Son's Game Her 'Responsibility'
CLIP 02/28/20
Dr. Oz Breaks Down How Serious The Coronavirus Really Is
CLIP 02/28/20
Mark Wahlberg Thinks He'd Beat The Rock & Kevin Hart In Gym Face-Off With Mario Lopez
CLIP 02/28/20
Prince Harry And Jon Bon Jovi Recreate Beatles' 'Abbey Road' Album Cover
CLIP 02/28/20
Adam Levine Apologizes For 'Unprofessional' Maroon 5 Performance: It 'Wasn't Our Best'
CLIP 02/28/20
Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Will Be A 'Great Mom'
CLIP 02/28/20
Tyler Cameron Asks For Prayers For His Mom Amid 'Family Emergency'
CLIP 02/28/20
Is Kylie Jenner Showing Support For Travis Scott With This Style Statement?
CLIP 02/28/20
Honey Boo Boo Says She Doesn't Know Who Mama June Is Anymore In Explosive 'Family Crisis' Trailer
CLIP 02/28/20
Aisha Tyler Is Thrilled Over Upcoming 'Friends' Reunion: 'That Show Was Perfect!'
CLIP 02/28/20
Normani Calls Camila Cabello's Past Racist Remarks 'Devastating'
CLIP 02/28/20
Adam Pally Jokes About Playing Meghan Markle's Love Interest In 2010 Rom-Com
CLIP 02/28/20
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Gigi Goode Was Shook By Guest Judge Nicki Minaj
CLIP 02/28/20
Lady Kitty Spencer Channels Late Aunt Princess Diana's Iconic Style During Fashion Week
CLIP 02/28/20
Justin Timberlake's Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Might Shock You
CLIP 02/28/20
Ken Jeong Thinks He’s ‘The Dumbest Judge’ On ‘The Masked Singer’
CLIP 02/28/20
Paris Hilton Has Serious High-Tech Security: ‘No Bling Ring Is Ever Getting In My House Ever Again’
CLIP 02/28/20
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ Friend Glen Powell Says Their Pregnancy 'Would Be A Blessing'
CLIP 02/28/20
Renée Zellweger Doesn’t Know Where To Put Her Second Oscar Trophy: ‘It’s Waiting…In The Kitchen’
CLIP 02/28/20
Vanessa Bryant Reflects On Happier Times With Kobe & Gigi: 'Missing You Both So Much'
CLIP 02/28/20
Prince Harry And Jon Bon Jovi Have A Blast Singing At Abbey Road Studios Together
CLIP 02/28/20
'Jersey Shore' Cast Plays Celebrity Matchmaker For JWoww & Vinny
CLIP 02/27/20
'Supernatural's' Jared Padalecki And Wife Genevieve Cortese Celebrate 10 Years Of Marriage
CLIP 02/27/20
Jennie Garth On Her Marriage To Dave Abrams: 'It's Good To Be On The Journey Together'
CLIP 02/27/20
What Will Happen To Lori Vallow Next? Legal Expert Breaks Down Idaho Mom Case
CLIP 02/27/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.