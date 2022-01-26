Also available on the nbc app

Lori Harvey is opening up about the key to maintaining a healthy relationship with Michael B. Jordan. The 25-year-old businesswoman talked about her love life for her PopSugar January/February cover story, revealing how she deals with curiosity surrounding her dating life. She also shared tips her famous dad, Steve Harvey, gave her about keeping a relationship strong. "Always communicate. Over communicate, even, so you are always on the same page. Also, be friends first," she said.

