Michael B. Jordan is one lucky guy! The actor's girlfriend Lori Harvey gave a deeper glimpse into their relationship as she celebrated his 34th birthday on Feb. 9. The model marked the special occasion by posting a series of never-before-seen snaps of the couple on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "My favorite headache, my big baby, my sweet, stubborn crazy ass Aquarius and the Sexiest Man Alive. Later in the evening, she shared even more romantic photos with the caption, "Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget. I love you baby... hope today has been at least half as special as you are."

