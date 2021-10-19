Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Lori Harvey Dishes On Her New Skincare Line And Reveals How She Stays Glowing

CLIP10/19/21
Also available on the nbc app

Lori Harvey is releasing SKN by LH soon and opened to Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about how she keeps her skin looking so fresh and glowing up. "As I got older, you know, I was experimenting with skincare. (I) didn't really have a lot of knowledge about it, and I was actually using products that were making my skin worse, which led to, you know, acne and just like really bad scarring, skin irritation, so as I got older, started educating myself about skincare," she said. Lori's new brand SKN by LH launches Oct. 22.

Appearing:
Tags: lori harvey, Michael B. Jordan, SKN by LH, lori harvey boyfriend, skincare, celebrity relationships
S2021 E07 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.