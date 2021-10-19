Also available on the nbc app

Lori Harvey is releasing SKN by LH soon and opened to Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about how she keeps her skin looking so fresh and glowing up. "As I got older, you know, I was experimenting with skincare. (I) didn't really have a lot of knowledge about it, and I was actually using products that were making my skin worse, which led to, you know, acne and just like really bad scarring, skin irritation, so as I got older, started educating myself about skincare," she said. Lori's new brand SKN by LH launches Oct. 22.

