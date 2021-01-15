Also available on the nbc app

Lori Harvey celebrated her birthday with some the people nearest and dearest to her heart, including boyfriend Michael B. Jordan and dad Steve Harvey. The model, who turned 24 on Wednesday, partied with her “Creed” star boyfriend, famous dad and her extended family. The 33-year-old and Lori got flirty on the dance floor and he even helped his girlfriend blow out her birthday candles. The “Black Panther” actor has showered his new girlfriend with sweet gifts and even surprised her with 15 bouquets of white roses. The celebrations come days after the duo went Instagram official with their romance after months of speculation that they were together. Michael shared two loved-up pictures with Lori on Instagram shortly before she posted a smiley photo of the duo on her account.

